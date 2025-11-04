HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 237621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $55,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,644 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

