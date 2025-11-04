Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.27 and last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 485883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.75 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.53.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.50%.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

