South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 19,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 246.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 494.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.25.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.