Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,922 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Essent Group worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Essent Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $746,135.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,930. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,050.48. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,190 shares of company stock worth $1,802,316 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

