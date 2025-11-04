Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 17255440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.16.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22, a PEG ratio of 235.83 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock worth $14,893,710 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

