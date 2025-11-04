Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $61.6660, with a volume of 3163245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.00.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,664.98. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

