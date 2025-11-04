Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Declines By 29.5%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 302,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 428,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,881,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 313,944 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 750,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 358,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

