Short Interest in Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK) Decreases By 34.7%

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter worth $179,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter worth $531,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of WSBK opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winchester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $89.56 million and a P/E ratio of 87.55.

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be formed as the Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company of Winchester Bancorp, Inc in connection with the reorganization of Winchester Savings Bank into the “two-tier”mutual holding company form of organization. Upon completion of the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will own 55% of Winchester Bancorp, Inc’s common stock.

