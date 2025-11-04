Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.01 and last traded at $122.99, with a volume of 486740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Logitech International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

