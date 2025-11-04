State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 43,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 922.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WEC opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

