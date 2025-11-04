iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Argus set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

