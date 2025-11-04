State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $10,395,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,299,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCI

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.