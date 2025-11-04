Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $121,259,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 451,567 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Bank of America upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,088.50. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,108 shares of company stock worth $1,564,778. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

