Tsfg LLC Sells 24,960 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after buying an additional 4,871,085 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,841,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,697,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,005,000 after buying an additional 361,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.