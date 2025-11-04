Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in IREN Limited $IREN

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in IREN in the first quarter worth about $20,500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in IREN in the second quarter worth about $10,743,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in IREN by 158.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,038,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 636,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 4,075.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 495,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 1,832.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 502,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 476,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IREN alerts:

IREN Trading Up 11.5%

IREN stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Jones Trading downgraded IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on IREN in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

View Our Latest Report on IREN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.