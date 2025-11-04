Astronics Corporation $ATRO Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 192.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Astronics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In related news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $40,678.56. The trade was a 51.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Stock Performance

ATRO opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -406.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Astronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

