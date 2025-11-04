Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $264.16 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus cut their price objective on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.19.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

