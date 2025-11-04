Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

