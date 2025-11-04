Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 31.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.8% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 40.1% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

