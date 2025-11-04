Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $444,000 Investment in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0%

AOR stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.