Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 164,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

