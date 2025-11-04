Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Campbell’s by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Down 0.7%

CPB stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

