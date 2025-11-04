Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.50 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,061 shares of company stock worth $42,509,302. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 142.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.