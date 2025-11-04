Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after buying an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.4%

GWRE stock opened at $227.96 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $227.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.94, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $439,837.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,385,985. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.