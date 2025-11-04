Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 73,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,031,000 after buying an additional 211,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $248.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.73. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.