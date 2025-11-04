Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 12,696 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 131,756 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 743,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.8%

GLPI opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

