Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $280.19 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.73.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

