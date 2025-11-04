Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 1,388 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pool were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Stock Down 2.8%

POOL opened at $259.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.63 and a 52 week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

