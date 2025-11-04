Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.18 Million in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250 over the last three months.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

