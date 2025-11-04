Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,208,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,113,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,924,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

