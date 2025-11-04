Reviewing Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Blackrock Tcp Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Blackrock Tcp Capital pays out -588.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Blackrock Tcp Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Tcp Capital and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Tcp Capital -4.98% 15.12% 6.14% Crescent Capital BDC 24.12% 10.55% 4.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Blackrock Tcp Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Blackrock Tcp Capital has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Tcp Capital and Crescent Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Tcp Capital $4.10 million 116.67 -$63.14 million ($0.17) -33.12 Crescent Capital BDC $197.36 million N/A $73.65 million $1.20 11.90

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Tcp Capital. Blackrock Tcp Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Tcp Capital 2 1 0 0 1.33 Crescent Capital BDC 1 1 1 1 2.50

Blackrock Tcp Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Blackrock Tcp Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackrock Tcp Capital is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Blackrock Tcp Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

