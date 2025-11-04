Strs Ohio Purchases 859 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Strs Ohio raised its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $259.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.63 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

