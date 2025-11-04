Strs Ohio Has $2.51 Million Stake in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 264.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $147,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,514.10. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,380. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

