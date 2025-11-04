Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hologic by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.