Strs Ohio Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after buying an additional 621,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,699.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 378,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $33,529,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $31,139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 59.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after buying an additional 301,355 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE DTM opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $309.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

