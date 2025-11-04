Strs Ohio Purchases 6,191 Shares of Kellanova $K

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,765 shares of company stock worth $27,455,360. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

