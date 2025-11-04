Amalgamated Bank Buys 24,003 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 866.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.9% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,784,000 after purchasing an additional 501,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

