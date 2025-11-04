Amalgamated Bank Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $279.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average of $238.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

