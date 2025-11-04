Amalgamated Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AGCO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,985,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,648,000 after acquiring an additional 481,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,745,000 after acquiring an additional 361,965 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,306,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,112,000 after acquiring an additional 405,022 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,027,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,903,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,205,000 after acquiring an additional 150,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

