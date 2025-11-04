Strs Ohio Takes $2.97 Million Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98. Ralliant Corporation has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

