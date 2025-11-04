LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 179,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,370,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $3,318,746.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,181,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $1,736,262.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,947,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,238.07. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,861,226 shares of company stock worth $9,944,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.24 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LAVA Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.69.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

