Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF (NASDAQ:HOOX) Short Interest Update

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF (NASDAQ:HOOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOX opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 12.14. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $205.84.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF (HOOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Robinhood Markets, Inc (Nasdaq: HOOD), less fees and expenses. HOOX was launched on Mar 18, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

