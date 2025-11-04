Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 4.7%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 244.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 859,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 610,045 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 30.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,949,000 after purchasing an additional 419,183 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,826,000 after purchasing an additional 401,990 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 62.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 997,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 383,498 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Vericel by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265,606 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 305.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.