Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCEL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel
Vericel Stock Up 4.7%
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 305.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.