Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.41 and traded as low as $84.29. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 12,063,384 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 488.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 514.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

