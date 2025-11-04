Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.54. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.5541, with a volume of 1,832,888 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.50.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORGN

Origin Materials Stock Down 9.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 312.11%.The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Origin Materials has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 196,050 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 21.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 66.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.