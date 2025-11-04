Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $6.70. Citizens shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4,349 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CIZN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Citizens in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Citizens alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIZN

Citizens Trading Down 1.5%

About Citizens

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $37.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.