Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.62 and traded as low as GBX 0.36. Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 3,011,825 shares trading hands.

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is a gold exploration and development Company focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in on the highly prospective Ashanti Gold belt in south-western Ghana.

The Company’s flagship asset, the Akrokeri-Homase project, hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t, concentrated within a 4km zone along the Homase Trend.

