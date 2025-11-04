Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.42. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,534 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCEL

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cryo-Cell International

The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy bought 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $28,762.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,925.74. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 124,381 shares of company stock worth $551,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.