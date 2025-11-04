SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.04. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 18,059 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SPAR Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SGRP

SPAR Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.The company had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About SPAR Group

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.