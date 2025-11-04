Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $1.15. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 29,535 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CREG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Powerr to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

