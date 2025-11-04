Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $1.15. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 29,535 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on CREG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Powerr to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
